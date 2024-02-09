Prince Harry barred from visiting ailing Kate Middleton during ‘sad’ UK visit

file footage

Prince William reportedly denied Prince Harry from meeting with ailing Kate Middleton during his recent visit to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex dashed to his home country after King Charles personally informed him about his cancer diagnosis earlier this week, fueling hopes of a royal reunion.

However, he took off to California after spending only one night in London following a 45-minute meeting with his estranged father.

He also did not visit his elder brother William and his wife Kate in Windsor to inquire after the latter’s health as she underwent a major abdominal surgery last month.

"What makes the whole situation even sadder is that Harry and Kate used to be so close – ‘like the sister I never had,’ he said at William and Kate’s wedding reception," expressed royal expert Christopher Andersen in a conversation with Fox News Digital.

"Harry must also be extremely concerned about his sister-in-law, but it’s highly doubtful that William would want him anywhere near her now,” he claimed.

The author of The King went on to explain the reason behind the Prince of Wales’ unsatiable anger towards Harry, ascribing it to his anxiety about the health of his wife and father.

Hence, one could’ve only hoped about the brothers coming together in the face of adversity, according to Andersen.

"William has refused to meet with Harry and is channeling some of the anxiety about his wife and father into anger – anger directed at his brother," he said.

"One might think the two brothers would find a way to bury the hatchet, even if only temporarily, for the king’s sake. It’s entirely conceivable that William simply has too much on his plate to deal with the Harry issue and all it entails,” the royal commentator added.

He concluded his analysis with an ominous prediction about the royal bond, saying, "There are so many reasons for all the royals to come together now. If they don’t, it’s just another sign that they never will."