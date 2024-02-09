Prince Harry pokes fun at Americans during NFL appearance after UK visit

file footage

Prince Harry was a bundle of laughter during his surprise appearance at Thursday’s NFL Honors in Las Vegas.



During his speech as a presenter of Man of the Year award, the Duke of Sussex took a jibe at the football league for stealing rugby from Britain’s and giving it a different name.

“I really love... I really love how you stole rugby from us and made it your own,” he quipped, prompting cheers from crowd. “Instead of passing it backwards, just pass it forwards.”

"Why not wear pads and a helmet?” the Spare author added.

Harry went on to welcome Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle Cameron Heyward with heaps of praise over his sportsmanship.

The Invictus Games mogul effused, “There's one special man we'd like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”

The duke’s latest appearance comes on the heels of his brief visit to the UK to inquire after his cancer-stricken father King Charles earlier this week.

He stayed for a little over a day at a hotel in his home country before rushing back to California to his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids.