Prince Harry rushes home to Meghan Markle after meeting King Charles

It has been revealed that Prince Harry changed flights after his brief stay in the UK to return to Los Angeles more quickly and spend more time with his wife Meghan Markle and their children.



The Duke of Sussex was seen getting off a Delta plane at LAX on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. local time, indicating that he is reportedly back in California. Based on reports, it is thought that the Prince boarded the Delta flight since the British Airways flight he was supposed to travel was "delayed by two hours".

This comes after Harry took a plane from Los Angeles to London earlier this week in response to the distressing news that his father had been given a cancer diagnosis following testing and a hospital procedure.

Harry reportedly only visited his father for 30 minutes after learning of his health, which prompted him to return to the US. Additionally, Harry "taking it upon himself" to fly to the UK and visit his father without an invitation and at such short notice was claimed to have "caused some disquiet" during the visit.

According to MailOnline, the King was "unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son."

Harry's surprise visit disrupted the Monarch's travel plans with Queen Camilla to Norfolk. Charles met with Harry at Clarence House but did not invite him to stay. Harry spent only 24 hours in the UK, opting for a luxury hotel instead of a royal residence.