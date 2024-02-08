Jennifer Coolidge leaves 'White Lotus' future open to speculation

Jennifer Coolidge, the Emmy-winning scene-stealer from HBO's hit series The White Lotus, is expressing her "jealousy" of the cast filming season three.



In an interview with TODAY.com, Coolidge candidly discussed her character Tanya McQuoid's tragic demise in season two and her exclusion from the upcoming season.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do,” she told Today this week.

Tanya, the beloved White Lotus character by Coolidge, was one of the few characters to make appearances in both season one and season two, and she was recognised with two Emmys for her performances. Sadly, Tanya's life ended tragically after season two.

“When they kill you, you have to accept it,” she continued. “Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything. It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess.”

The White Lotus season three will take place in Thailand, featuring returning star Natasha Rothwell and newcomers such as Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and more.

“People are asking me if I’m in it. I can honestly say, to this moment, no one has even mentioned it to me,” Coolidge said this week. “I think I’m dead. I think I’m dead right now and may be dead forever.”

She added that though she may have accepted her character’s death, she’s still upset. “I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it,” she said.