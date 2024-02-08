Tish Cyrus shares shocking revelation about her daughter and singer Miley Cyrus

File Footage

Tish Cyrus has recently shared it was her daughter and singer Miley who made her to start the “devil’s drug”.



Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish revealed how she began taking drugs after 2014.

“I did not smoke pot until the Bangerz tour, 10 years ago. I was like this is the devil, the gateway drug,’” said the 56-year-old.

However, Tish recalled, “We were on tour and I'm on a brand new tour bus with Noah and Miley's manager. I'm going to sleep, but there is a fire from a burst tyre.”

“We pull to the side of the road, I'm trying to get Noah, my dog and to wake the manager up. Three minutes later, the bus exploded. My pyjamas, laptop everything burnt. It was crazy,” mentioned Tish.

After this incident, she remembered she could not sleep even though she continued with her tour with her singer daughter on a different bus.

Tish recalled taking a sleeping pill Ambien but she felt “so bad”.

“Miley was like ‘Mum if you could just smoke weed". That's how it started. I started smoking to go to sleep,” she disclosed.

Tish quipped, “I am a Christian and I love weed.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Tish gave a peek into breakdown of her marriage to former husband Billy Ray.

Looking at it now, the producer confessed that her marriage to Billy should have ended years ago as there was “so much disrespect on both parts”.