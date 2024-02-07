Chris Pratt delivers side-splitting performance as Pringles Mascot in Super Bowl ad

Chris Pratt rocks iconic Mustache in hilarious Pringles Super Bowl commercial.

Chris Pratt known for his action-packed roles and soon-to-begin production on the prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, has taken on a comical venture in a Pringles advertisement set to air during the Super Bowl.

The 44-year-old star's transformation into the mustachioed mascot of the popular canned chip brand, Julius Pringles, sets the stage for a series of entertaining moments.

The commercial unfolds as Chris Pratt enters a convenience store to purchase a can of Pringles, only to be met with an observation from the cashier: "You look like the Pringles guy."

Despite initially denying any resemblance, Pratt's denial is quickly challenged when the cashier captures a photo and shares it on social media, sparking hilarity and engagement online.

Among the flurry of online chatter, one post compares Pratt to the iconic Mr. P, adding to the lighthearted banter surrounding his newfound resemblance.

The humor reaches new heights when Pratt receives a call from his manager, hinting at "the role of a lifetime."