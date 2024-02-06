Cosmic Girls' SEOLA's first solo album gives off major 'group' vibes

Cosmic Girls' SEOLA releases first solo album INSIDE OUT

Cosmic Girls’ SEOLA released her first solo album INSIDE OUT, stepping up as an emerging artist in the industry.

The titular track in the album WITHOUT U, featured behind-the-scenes footage giving off strong ‘group’ vibes.

This week has been a rollercoaster for SEOLA with her fellow group members hyping up her first solo album.

During the music video shoot, Soobin sent over a coffee truck to commemorate SEOLA stepping up as a solo artist.

While other members, including Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung showed up with a celebratory cake on set to show support for their group mate.

Soobin and Eunseo went ahead with making special appearances at the album launch to celebrate her solo debut, joining forces with WSJN’s official fan club as well as UJUNG.

All of the nine members of Cosmic Girls, including Dawon and Luda poured in supportive messages on social media, rooting for SEOLA’s success.

Fans went absolute gaga, witnessing the group’s bond with "girls rooting for each other."

SEOLA’s performance on stage at MBC’s Show featured Bona and Dayoung, which caught the attention of masses therefore becoming the talk of the town.