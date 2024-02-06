King Charles calls emergency meeting after cancer diagnosis, sparks abdication rumours

King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate last month, has sent shockwaves across the world with latest announcement.

After shock announcement, rumours are swirling around the monarchy as King Charles has reportedly called an emergency meeting with his eldest son Prince William, who's heir to the throne.



There are speculations that the ailing King is contemplating abdicating the throne due to his medical procedures and advanced age.

Insiders claim that the monarch, who looks confident and in high spirt even after receiving the shock medical report about his new diagnosis, has held a crucial meeting with William to discuss the future of the monarchy.



"The King is looking to give up the throne early to make way for William and his wife Kate Middleton," they added.



"The monarch wants William to take the throne in his life as he wants to celebrate the moment, but the future King has asked his father to continue until the right time comes," according to the sources.

"However, The King's first priority is to make peace between his two feuding sons William and Harry."

There are reports that the Duke of Sussex has left the US for the UK to see his ailing dad.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell believes that the monarch has decided to give up the throne early, saying: "I think it will happen in this country. Charles is buying time and has a plan before abdicating."



King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer less than 15 months after taking throne, cancelling public appearances.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles, taken in September 2023, showing the monarch in a doorway dressed in a navy blue pinstripe suit.



"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read.



"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace continued, noting that the King would continue to undertake state business and official paperwork "as usual"

However, it's being claimed that Charles and his doctors are very hopeful and confident to win the battle as the monarch's cancer was 'caught very early'.

