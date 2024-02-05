Bijou Phillips is ‘doing good’ as ex Danny Masterson moves to max security prison

Danny Masterson’s estranged wife Bijou Phillips is moving on.

After the disgraced That '70s Show star was moved to a maximum security prison last week, Phillips shared a rare update about how she’s faring following a turbulent year.

“I’m doing good,” the 43-year-old actress told E! News at the Janie’s Fund charity event Sunday, adding that she and her daughter make a “great little team.”

Phillips received full custody of Fianna – her 9-year-old daughter with Masterson, 47 – after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on two counts of rape.

Masterson – who was recently transferred to the maximum-security Corcoran State Prison in Central California – is currently awaiting the verdict on visitation rights for his daughter.

Phillips initially remained by Masterson’s side throughout his re-trial over the summers of 2023, but filed for divorce following his conviction after 12 years of marriage.

But for the sake of their young daughter, Phillips was reportedly not going to “cut ties with Danny,” with sources claiming to Page Six that she “would never do that to her daughter.”

