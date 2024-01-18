Bijou Phillips won’t ‘cut ties’ with ex Danny Masterson despite rape conviction

‘That 70s Show’ star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life for rape

Bijou Phillips won’t cut off ties with estranged husband Danny Masterson, despite him currently serving a sentence of 30 years to life for rape.

The reason that Philips still wants Masterson around is because they share a young daughter, 9-year-old Fianna.

Though Masterson signed over full custody of Dianna to Philips, she reportedly still wants him in her daughter’s life, per Page Six.

A source told the outlet that as a consequence of her decision, she had to leave the Church of Scientology – which reportedly expelled the disgraced actor after his conviction.

“It’s never an easy decision to leave Scientology because you face being ripped apart from your family and friends who are still members,” the source explained.

This means that should Phillips have remained a member of the church, her daughter, by extension, would also become estranged from Masterson - who was also a member.

However, Philips “wasn’t about to cut ties with Danny, per Scientology’s disconnection rules,” the source noted, adding that “Bijou would never do that to her daughter.”

The That 70s Show star was found guilty of two counts of rape in a retrial in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson after 12 years of marriage, despite being at his side throughout both trials.