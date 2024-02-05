Kim Chang Wan Band to join forces with Stray Kids' Changbin

Kim Chang Wan collaborates with Stray Kids' Changbin and Samsung for an upcoming project

Kim Chang Wan Band has recently announced his collaboration with Stray Kids’ Changbin and Samsung Electronics to gear up for the remake of Middle School 2, a track from their third album.

Kim Chang Wan aims to target the younger generation, stimulating confidence in their raw minds to dream big, forging their own paths that frees them from the judgements of adults.



The new rendition promises to broaden the mindset of youngsters, enabling them to think outside the box, free from the ‘shackles of society.’

The track further strives to break stereotypes, enlightening the minds.

Changbin brought about a wave of vibrance, balancing both his trendy rap and vocals.

The song that appears to be big on teenagers’ dreams and showcases teens chanting in the background.

Speaking of the latter, Wan looked forward to creating a space for teenagers that reminds them of their dreams, encapsulating their minds by boosting inner strength and courage.

It is therefore a source of motivation for the generations to come, empowering their dreams and choices.