Watch SZA pay tribute to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill with 2024 Grammy performance

Grammys 2024: SZA performs Kill Bill at 2024 Grammy Awards

SZA had a samurai themed performance planned for the 2024 Grammy, seemingly as a tribute to Quentin Tarantino and his classic movie, Kill Bill.



The singer, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a black trenchcoat, kicked off the performance with her breakout song, Snooze, off her second album, SOS.

Shrouded in gloom, she sang on a platform that resembled a back alley complete with dumpsters and flaming garbage cans. At the end of the song, a man approached her, she ignoring him, probably as a part of the routine.

The broadcast cut to a woman in the audience wielding a sword and demonstrating her samurai prowess at a table where Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers were seated.

The woman went on stage with a group of dancers while SZA performed a rendition of Kill Bill that was influenced by Quentin Tarantino. She removed her jacket and participated in the dancing, shoving the suitor away once more.

With nine nominations, including album of the year for SOS and song and record of the year for the popular single Kill Bill, the R&B artist dominated the 2024 Grammy field.

She received two Grammys before the main show: one for best progressive R&B album for SOS and another for best pop duo/group performance with Ghost in the Machine, which featured Phoebe Bridgers.

SZA's first Grammy was awarded in 2022 for her song Kiss Me More, which she co-wrote with Doja Cat. She has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Lizzo, Drake, Lorde, Justin Timberlake, James Blake, and others in addition to Doja Cat.