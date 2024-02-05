Grammy Awards 2024: Who is going to perform at the award night

Grammy Awards 2024 lineup revealed

Grammy Awards, which is the biggest music night, is finally here.



The 2024 Grammy Awards is held on February 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

The Independent reported all the names of the musicians and band who would perform at this year’s Grammys.

Firstly, Joni Mitchell has recently been announced as a surprise performer at this year’s awards ceremony.

Besides Mitchell, others artists who will sing at the ceremony include Billie Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Billy Joel.

Interestingly, another publication Billboard revealed that Taylor Swift will not perform but she may attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy is going to perform with 21 Savage and Brandy, while Mitchell has tied up for a duet with Brandi Carlile.

Moreover, Joel will perform his first single in almost two decades, Turn the Lights Back On, whereas Combs reportedly duet with Tracy Chapman on her song Fast Car.

Carlile had been expected to perform at the festival alongside Wynonna Judd, Holly Laessig and Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.

But Mitchell was a surprise.

To note, Mitchell had already received a total of 18 Grammy nominations over the years, and won nine times, in addition to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2002.