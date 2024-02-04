Britney Spears makes major headway in divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have nearly finalised their divorce after six months.

Spears’ legal team recently received Asghari’s financial records, which indicates that the estranges couple are on “the verge of settling,” per TMZ.

Court documents obtained by the outlet detailed the turning over of Asghari’s “declaration of income and expenses among the required paperwork, as well as a list of assets and separate and community properties.”

For the unversed, Californian law necessitates the sharing of information about finances among spouses for a legal divorce or separation.

Furthermore, per the outlet, “filing financial disclosures is often the last step taken in a divorce that suggests all parties are coming to an agreement.”

The 29-year-old actor initially filed for divorce from the Princess of Pop in August after 14 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In November, it was reported that the estranged pair had a “cordial” relationship, with Spears paying around $10,000 a month for Asghari to live in a high-rise LA apartment.

By the time negotiations rolled around, they were reportedly no longer speaking to each other, communicating only through their attorneys.

Asghari was said to challenging their prenuptial agreement and was reported to wanting to speak out about his experience married to Spears – which never came to a head.

Meanwhile, Spears seemed to speak highly of Asghari in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.