'Killers of the Flower Moon' producer's wife took her own life

Bradley Thomas faces tragedy just days after academy award nomination.

The wife of Oscar-nominated film producer Bradley Thomas, Isabelle Thomas, has sadly passed away at the age of 39.

The distressing news unfolded this week, revealing tragic details surrounding Isabelle's untimely death.

Law enforcement sources disclosed that Isabelle took her own life by jumping from a balcony of a high-floor room at the Hotel Angeleno in Los Angeles on Monday night (January 29).

The somber discovery occurred near the hotel pool, and Isabelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

While no suicide note was found, the Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death as consistent with a major fall and officially listed it as a suicide.

The couple had attended the BAFTA Tea Party on January 13, among other celebrities, showcasing a vibrant presence just days before the tragic incident.

Bradley Thomas is recognized for producing acclaimed films like There’s Something About Mary, Shallow Hal, The Heartbreak Kid, and All the Money in the World.

Despite the recent professional accolades, the news of Isabelle's passing has cast a shadow on what should have been a celebratory time for the family.