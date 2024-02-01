Travis Kelce avoids admitting he's in love with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has broken his silence on dating pop superstar, seemingly avoiding to admit that he's in love with the singer.



"It’s exciting for me, but it’s all brand new, man,” Kelce told the The Pat talk show host about his new journey with Swift and fame that he never anticipated.



The American footballer, while opening up on his relationship with Swift, said: "Hopefully everybody realises that we’re just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it’s nothing more than that."



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end could not reveal his and Swift's future plan. He did not even admitted that he's in love with her even after all their stunts together on the field.



"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he added.



"[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it."



"From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, you know, it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated."



The musician has graced Kelce’s games starting in September, going on to attend a total of 12 games, with the Super Bowl marking her 13th.

"People can perceive what they want. But I want to make sure that the guys, the men and women in this building, knew that I was 100 per cent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we’re going next week.”



Kielce will need to be practicing and can’t be Taylor's date to the Grammys on 4 February, where the singer is nominated for six awards for her album Midnights.

