Meghan Markle accused of flirting with Paramount boss to secure deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn’t hide their desperation in front of Paramount executive during their latest appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently attended premiere of Bob Marley biopic in Jamaica, where they rubbed shoulders with the CEO of Paramount, Brian Robbins and his wife.

Royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the former royals specifically tried to get along with the exec to allegedly rope in a deal with the streaming platform as their contract with Netflix nears expiration.

She also accused Meghan of illustrating gestures of flirtation at him.

"If they want to move to Paramount they shouldn't have had this type of exposure, it's very unsubtle,” the royal commentator told The Sun.

"Move quietly with dignity, people see she's there fluttering her eyes [at the Paramount CEO] because that's what she likes to do, be slightly flirty."

Levin added, "Whoever pays the most will get the goods, there's nothing wrong with that, you just don't show it to the world.

"It's not very tasteful."

The royal expert also called out the Sussexes’ disloyalty with Netflix, comparing it with their behaviour towards the royal family.

"What they're showing is they are not being loyal to Netflix because they're still signed up to Netflix,” she said.

"They haven't been loyal to the Royal Family, they've been brutal and that's family,” added Levin.