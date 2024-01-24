Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set sights on Paramount as Netflix deal dries up?

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of trying to strike a deal with Paramount in the wake of soaring financial problems.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took royal watchers by surprise with their joint appearance at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica on Tuesday, Jan, 23.

They rubbed shoulders with the likes of iconic singer alongside other big Hollywood stars; however, what caught the attention of the critics was their photo-op with the CEO of Paramount Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy James.

In one of the clips making rounds on the internet, Harry and Meghan could be seen approaching the Hollywood couple and posed with them.



Many assumed that this was the former royals’ desperate plea for help as their fate in Hollywood falters with every passing month.

An account on X, formerly Twitter, Royal News Network, seethed at the couple, writing: “This screams publicity stunt, and no Meghan, you won't get a deal with Paramount. Their streaming service is not making any money, and they certainly won't humor your ridiculous fees for subprime work.”



“Meghan Markle still photobombing execs in desperation to get work,” another taunted.

A third warned: “The Color Purple premiere was a bonafide who’s who of Black Hollywood & M&H couldn’t bother. But the CEO of Paramount & his new wife are waiting to be feted. Sorry, Megs but the days of [money bag emoji] media contracts are done”.