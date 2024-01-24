Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send strong message to royal family amid health crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be reluctant to take care of their royal relatives amid their health worries as the US-based couple were caught in loved-up display at a music event in Jamaica at the time when members of the Firm are going through emotional stress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly sent a message to the palace that they are very busy couple and have no time to take stress for them as they were all smiles and in romantic mood while hitting the red carpet during their first appearance together since the royal family made shocking announcement about Princess Kate and King Charles III's medical procedures last week.



Meghan and Harry have not publicly expressed their concerns about the royal health scare yet even though royal fans and the family's friends are worried about Kate's abdominal surgery and the King's enlarged prostate condition.

The couple's latest outing suggests as they have totally cut themselves from their once beloved people as they are seen enjoying their life putting all the stress and tension aside.

The Sussex even felt proud to pose next to anti-royal Jamaican Prime Minister who allegedly wants to ditch the monarchy and once warned William and Kate they'll never be King and Queen of his nation.



Meghan and Harry's move angered some of the royal fans and well-wishers who have cancelled all their celebrations in respect of the Princess of Wales, sending get well soon card and prayers to the world's famous family.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents attended the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in Jamaica, paying tribute to the legendary figure in Jamaican music.

Harry and Meghan apparently "killed two birds with a single stone" as their romantic outing also shut down the rumours of rift between them as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, with Meghan looking gorgeous in a black spaghetti strap gown. Harry equally looked dashing with a suit sans tie.

The visit marks a return trip to the island nation for 38-year-old Prince Harry and his wife, 42. Prior to their engagement, the duo enjoyed a trip to Montego Bay, on the north coast, for the 2017 wedding of Harry's pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip to Lara Hughes-Young.