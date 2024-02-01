First look image revealed for Tom Tykwer's sci-fi 'The Light'

The first image from Tom Tykwer's upcoming science fiction film The Light has been revealed, offering a glimpse into the director's latest project. The image, shared by Variety, shows a lone figure standing on a hilltop, gazing out at a distant light source that illuminates the sky.



The Light is set in a world where a mysterious light has appeared in the sky, casting a strange glow over the planet. The film follows the story of a group of people who set out to investigate the source of the light, uncovering a dark secret in the process.

The film stars Moritz Bleibtreu, Lars Eidinger, and Hannah Herzsprung. Tykwer co-wrote the script with Benjamin Abel and Katharina Schoeller.

The Light is currently in post-production and is expected to be released in 2024.

Tom Tykwer is a renowned German filmmaker known for his work on films such as Run Lola Run, Cloud Atlas, and The Perfume: Story of a Murderer.

The Light marks Tykwer's first foray into science fiction filmmaking. The director is known for his visually striking and thought-provoking films.

Except for German-speaking Europe, France, and North America, Beta is in charge of The Light sales worldwide. Later this month, the movie will go on pre-sale at Berlin's European Film Market.

“After quite a long time, which I spent with Babylon Berlin in the roaring 20s, I can finally turn my attention back to our present,” says Tom Tykwer in his new film.

“In The Light, there is arguing, struggling and fighting, but there is also laughter, singing and dancing. The film aims to challenge the spectrum of emotions and the corresponding narrative possibilities. And the characters are very familiar to me. I want to try to reflect their inner turmoil and make their deep bond tangible for the audience.”