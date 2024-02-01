Brad Pitt gives seal of approval to Donald Glover's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series

Donald Glover received a rather helpful advice from Brad Pitt before taking on the latter's role in the upcoming series adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of the new series, the 40-year-old actor revealed he was skeptical about remaking the original film, starring Pitt and Angelina Jolie in lead roles.

He explained that he “reached out” to the Oscar winning actor for tips, which eventually prompted him to go through with the project.

"Brad was like, you know, he just Brad Pitted his way out of it," quipped the Atlanta star. "I was like, 'I just need some tips,' and he just charmed his way out of it. He was like, 'Oh, you'll do great, kid.' That kind of thing."

Glover went on to explain that the Bullet Train star was “very, very sweet and nice and that was very helpful.”

"I just wanted to get a good understanding ... It was great. He gave me good advice,” he enthused.

Glover stars alongside Maya Erskine as titular characters in the upcoming spy thriller series. It is set to premiere on February 1 on Prime Video.