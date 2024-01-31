Kelly Clarkson proves to be biggest fan girl of Miley Cyrus

Kelly Clarkson is head over heels in love with Miley Cyrus's hits.



The host of a daytime program, The Kelly Clarkson Show, sang a song by the 31-year-old Cyrus on Tuesday during her Kellyoke segment.

Before her studio audience, 41-year-old Clarkson sang a cover of Cyrus' 2023 smash song Jaded.

“I don't wanna call and talk too long / I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry / Now I've had time to think it over / We're much older and the bone's too big to bury,” the American Idol winner started in her cover of the ballad.

During the performance, Clarkson's band played behind her while she wore a multi-color, color-block dress. The studio lights were set to a calming purple hue.

“GIRL. Keep doing your thang. The covers keep getting better and better!” one commenter wrote in a clip shared on YouTube.

Clarkson has covered one of Cyrus' most recent songs twice this month.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker performed Used to Be Young on January 11 during the Kellyoke segment, another current song from Cyrus' repertoire.