Riley Keough refuses to settle Lisa Marie Presley's UK home debt

Riley Keough resists pressure as debt collector demands payment for late mother's property.

Riley Keough in a legal tussle across the pond is taking a stand against a debt collector she claims is aggressively pursuing a substantial sum related to a property her mother once owned.

The eldest daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, now responsible for her mother's trust following Lisa Marie's passing last year, seeks judicial protection against shouldering the hefty bill presented by a bank.

The focal point of this dispute revolves around an 11-bedroom estate named Coes Hall in Rotherfield, acquired by Lisa Marie Presley in 2010 with financial backing from Barclays Bank.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Barclays asserts that Lisa Marie had an outstanding balance of approximately $1.6 million on Coes Hall and alleges that Lisa personally guaranteed repayment when securing the loan.

Following Lisa Marie's demise, Barclays is attempting to transfer the responsibility for this personal guarantee onto the trust.

However, Riley Keough is vehemently contesting these claims.

In the filed documents, she asserts at least two compelling reasons why she should not be held accountable for the debt.

Firstly, she argues that a crucial statute of limitations has expired, challenging the legitimacy of the attempt to extract payment from the trust.

In the latest development of the legal skirmish involving Riley Keough and Barclays Bank over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate, Riley asserts a crucial argument in her defense.

Keough contends that Barclays had a specific deadline to file any claim related to the matter, specifically pointing to January 12, 2024—the one-year anniversary of Lisa's passing.

According to Riley, this deadline has elapsed without Barclays taking legal action.



