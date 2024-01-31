Travis Kelce’s Chiefs coach gives approval to Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce since last year

The Kansas City Chiefs coach is team Swelce.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance continues to blossom – attracting backlash from some football fans – Kelce’s coach Andy Reid has given his stamp of approval to his star player’s relationship.

Appearing on the Let’s Go! SiriusXM podcast, the three-time Super Bowl-winning coach revealed that he actually met the international pop sensation long before Kelce started dating her.

“Yeah, listen, she’s been great,” Reid said when co-host Jim Gary asked him about Swift’s recent support for the Chiefs.

He continued, “I knew her from before – from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I met him there and her.”

Reid then quipped that Kelce wasn’t too thrilled upon learning that Swift knew him.

“She told him, ‘I know your coach.’ And he went, Oh, God, come on!” he recalled with a laugh.

“She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav,” he further gushed.

Addressing the hate directed at the headline-making romance, Reid said, “There has been no distraction that way at all. And Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward.”

“So it hasn’t been a problem at all,” Reid conclusively shut down the drama.