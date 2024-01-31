Real reason behind Kanye West's Instagram wipe revealed

Kanye West's recent move of deleting/archiving all his posts on Instagram was dubbed a 'PR stunt' to promote his upcoming album, Vultures.

In conversation with The Mirror, renowned publicist Lynn Carratt shared that the rapper "has always had a complicated relationship with social media." She shared that he often deactivates and reactivates his accounts.

The PR expert added that many popular musicians and artists use the social media blackout trend in order to promote their forthcoming projects.

Lynn added, "Kanye is no exception. He's currently preparing to release a new album called Vultures with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign on February 9, and it is said that it will drop in three parts, with the other two coming in March and April."

The publicist said that the Heartless singer is "known for his creative PR stunts, and the social media blackout is just another trend that as a musician will continue to utilise."

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently made it to the headlines after he misbehaved with a reporter who asked him about the restrictions he imposed on his wife, Bianca Censori.

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, Kanye was advised to issue a public apology for his 'inappropriate' behaviour.