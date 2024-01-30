Kanye West gets 'offended' over Bianca Censori's 'free-will' questions

File Footage

Kanye West seemingly appeared 'angry' and 'defensive' as reporters asked him about the restrictions he imposed on his wife, Bianca Censori.



The rapper, who attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame event of his friend Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles on Monday, engaged in a heated conversation with a reporter over questions related to his better half.

The photographer said, "Hey Kanye, how you doing, its good to see you - people want to know, if Bianca has her free will? Some people are saying you are controlling her."

In response, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband said, "Don't come asking me that dumb-*******. 'I'm a person, bro."



Analysing the rapper's actions, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, "This looks like counter-intuitive behaviour from Kanye, who seems to try to challenge a female reporter’s question whether his wife has free will by standing shouting at her, taking her phone and repeatedly asking for her name."

The expert added, "Kanye calls himself a super-hero here and his apparent lack of awareness of the optics of his recent outings seems disingenuous to say the least."

Judi believes that Kanye's fans "would be more than delighted to hear" him saying, "We both are both idyllically happy together."

She said that the rapper should assured that "Bianca’s unusual outings are just a knowing ‘nod and a wink’ art or fashion statement."

However, "he becomes instantly shocked, defensive and apparently angry at the very suggestion."