Kim Kardashian set to illuminate Elizabeth Taylor's life in new docuseries project

Kim Kardashian takes on Elizabeth Taylor's iconic legacy in new docuseries.

Kim Kardashian is gearing up to take the helm as both executive producer and on-screen talent in an upcoming docuseries centered around the legendary Elizabeth Taylor.

Commissioned by the BBC, the three-part documentary, titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, is set to be produced by the Oscar-winning team at Passion Pictures, renowned for their work on Searching for Sugar Man and the recent Sundance sensation Super/Man about Christopher Reeve.

This eagerly anticipated series promises to delve deep into the artistry and technique of Elizabeth Taylor, exploring her performances and how she revolutionized the dynamic between stars and their admirers.

From shattering Hollywood's glass ceiling to evolving into a formidable billion-dollar businesswoman, activist, and advocate, her multifaceted legacy will be thoroughly examined.

Kardashian described the iconic actress as "unapologetically herself" and a resilient fighter.

She conducted the final interview with Taylor before her passing, expressed admiration for Taylor's ability to continuously evolve and embrace different chapters in her life, serving as a trailblazer for those who followed in her footsteps.



Joining Kardashian in this exploration of Taylor's life are notable figures such as Dame Joan Collins, who famously vied for the role of Cleopatra, Margaret O’Brien, a schoolmate from their time on the MGM backlot, and close friend Carole Bayer Sager.

The series will also feature insights from leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who collaborated with Elizabeth Taylor in the fight against AIDS, among others.

Hamish Fergusson, executive producer at passion pictures expressed enthusiasm for the series, stating, "Elizabeth developed and defined our understanding of stardom and celebrity across decades.

A unique talent and true luminary, we’re hugely excited to explore her extraordinary life and enduring legacy.”