King Charles health condition deteriorates?

Kin Charles III may not carry out royal engagements for up to a month

King Charles's health has become a matter of concern for his fans who are worrying about the monarch's procedure and his upcoming future endeavours.

The 75-year-old King's health is raising eyebrows among the concerns as Queen Camilla has reportedly visited to the monarch more than three times in just 24 hours following his surgery

The King underwent prostate surgery on Friday (January 26) and remained in hospital, with the Queen telling patients he's "doing well" during her first visit.

But, Camilla was said to be little bit tense during her latest visit, sparking speculations about the King's health.

"The Queen, who was seen smiling while giving an update on her husband's health after her first visit to him following his procedure, was not in the same spirit during her latest visit to the King," a source has claimed.



"It suggests as everything is not good in the clinic."

Initially, it was being claimed that the monarch will be discharged from the hospital within two days, but he's still under treatment and sparking fear among his loved ones.



The King, according to a new report, will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as he needs complete rest to recover from the surgery.



Charles has treatment for enlarged prostate while Catherine recovers from abdominal surgery at the same hospital. An announcement from Kensington Palace on January 17 said she was in hospital after planned abdominal surgery, would remain there for up to two weeks and is not likely to resume public duties until after Easter. No further details were released, although palace officials said it is a non-cancerous condition.



In an announcement from Buckingham Palace an hour and a half later, there was a more specific reference to Prince William and Harry's father's condition, as it was indicated he would be receiving hospital treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

The monarch, who only acceded to the throne in 2022 following Queen Elizabeth's death, had to cancel engagements ahead of the surgery as his doctors urged him to rest, though the exact nature of his treatment is not known.



The King had last carried out duties in private on Thursday when he approved King's Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati, ahead of arriving in London from Norfolk to prepare for the procedure.