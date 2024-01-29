‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer unveils new additions to star cast: Watch

Gru and the minions are reuniting once again for another instalment of Despicable Me.

Illumination and Universal revealed the full cast of Despicable Me 4 and unveiled its first trailer amid the the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens AFC championship game on Sunday.

The upcoming film, which is set to hit theatres on July 3, 2024, will follow the story of reformed supervillain Gru (Steve Carrell) trying to do good and enjoying his family life with another new little addition.

The cast will see the return of Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, Pierre Coffin also return for the fourth instalment.

Moreover, it will welcome newcomers Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman and newcomer Madison Poland, who plays one of Gru’s (Steve Carell) daughters, via The Hollywood Reporter.

In the new movie, Gru struggled to bond with his baby son despite efforts meanwhile a new nemesis emerges on the scene.

Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell) and his girlfriend (Vergara) are intent on wreaking havoc and Gru must go on the run with his family to protect them.