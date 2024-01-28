Rebel Wilson whisks fiancée Ramona Agruma away for 40th birthday in Las Vegas

Rebel Wilson pulled out all the stops to celebrate her fiancée Ramona Agruma's 40th birthday with a surprise trip to Las Vegas.



The couple, who got engaged in June 2023, shared glimpses of their fun-filled Sin City adventure with their followers on social media, giving fans a peek into their joyous celebration.

The festivities kicked off in true surprise fashion, with Agruma documenting her initial confusion as Wilson led her, blindfolded, onto a private plane. Once the blindfold came off, revealing their luxurious airborne chariot, Agruma's face lit up with delighted disbelief.

"My surprise birthday weekend has started," she captioned a photo of the beaming couple alongside their friends, setting the tone for a weekend of unforgettable memories.

Las Vegas rolled out the red carpet (or maybe a sequined welcome mat?) for the birthday girl. Wilson surprised Agruma with a personalized digital billboard message on the side of Resorts World, declaring her love for the world to see.

The couple also indulged in a delicious meal at Wally's, a popular Southern California restaurant that recently opened its first Vegas location.

But the fun didn't stop there. Wilson and Agruma's social media stories hinted at other exciting adventures, from poolside lounging and dazzling stage shows to dancing the night away and soaking up the vibrant energy of the city.

They were joined by a close-knit group of friends, making the celebration even more special.

Wilson and Agruma, who welcomed their first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022, have built a beautiful life together and their Las Vegas escapade was a celebration of their love and family.