Jennifer Garner meets ‘Alias’ pals Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin share heartwarming reunion

Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, and Ron Rifkin shared a heartwarming reunion in New York City. Garner took to her Instagram story to post a picture of the trio, bundled up in cosy coats and beaming smiles.

"NYC doesn’t happen if I don’t get a moment with my best guys, Ron and Victor," she captioned the photo, adding a string of heart emojis.

This isn't the first time the Alias stars have reunited since the show ended in 2006. In 2019, they gathered for another New York City meetup, with Garner describing them as "former castmates, favourite dinner dates, forever playmates."

Their enduring friendship is a testament to the strong bonds forged during their five seasons together on the action-packed series.

Garner, who played the iconic double agent Sydney Bristow, co-starred alongside Garber (Jack Bristow, Sydney's father) and Rifkin (Arvin Sloane, the enigmatic SD-6 head) in a show that kept viewers guessing with its intricate plot twists and thrilling espionage escapades.

Their on-screen chemistry translated into a deep off-screen friendship that has stood the test of time.

The photo sparked excitement among Alias fans, who flooded social media with nostalgic comments and calls for a proper reunion. So, while a full-blown Alias revival might not be on the horizon just yet, this mini-reunion serves as a sweet reminder of the show's enduring legacy and the lasting friendships it fostered.

And to the Alias faithful, who knows what the future holds? Perhaps, just like Sydney Bristow herself, this beloved franchise will find a way to resurface someday, bringing with it another thrilling chapter and, of course, another joyous reunion for our favourite "best guys."