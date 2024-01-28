'Haunting Of Hill House' actor Paxton Singleton arrested in Arkansas

Paxton Singleton is arrested in Arkansas for loitering and underage alcohol possession.
The 19-year-old Haunting Of Hill House star was taken into custody in Siloam Springs on Friday, with charges including loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor.
TMZ reports that Singleton paid the $430 bond for the loitering charge and was released on Saturday morning. The actor is now set for a court date on February 29.
Known for his role as the younger version of Steven Crain in the Netflix hit The Haunting Of Hill House released in 2018, Singleton's recent legal troubles have attracted attention.
The Netflix miniseries based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, was taken into custody for charges of loitering and underage alcohol possession in Siloam Springs.
Singleton, who portrayed the younger version of Steven Crain, starred alongside Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, and Timothy Hutton in the critically acclaimed series created by Mike Flanagan.
The show, consisting of ten episodes, premiered on Netflix on October 12, 2018, earning widespread praise with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
