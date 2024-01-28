David Beckham's first public appearance raises questions amid mystery wrist injury

The football icon treated his family to dinner at the upscale La Loma restaurant

David Beckham made his first public appearance with a mysterious wrist injury on his right hand while dining with his wife Victoria and son Romeo, following his Instagram boast about completing 1,000 press-up reps last week.

The 48-year-old football icon treated his family to dinner at the upscale La Loma restaurant within Oswald's private members club in Mayfair.

David, as usual, looked sharp in a navy pinstripe suit paired with a striped shirt and tie.

Despite the wrist injury, the former footballer appeared in good spirits as the family trio left the venue around 10:30 pm after their meal.

Victoria, 49, exuded chic elegance in an all-black ensemble, topped with a long coat.

Romeo, 21, mirrored his father's style, looking suave in a white shirt, brown suit jacket, and black trousers.

Earlier in the week, David playfully put eldest son Brooklyn in his place as they both shared workout videos.

Demonstrating his heartthrob status, the former footballer showcased his muscular, tattooed physique while doing shirtless press-ups in the Instagram video.

David posted the video in response to his son Brooklyn, 24, who had shared glimpses of his gym routine, featuring chest flys with his personal trainer Chase Weber