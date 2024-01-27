Kim Kardashian reacts to makeup-free TikTok videos with North West

File Footage

Kim Kardashian recently addressed her makeup-free appearances in her daughter North West's TikTok videos, saying she doesn't care about it.

In conversation with Bustle, the renowned television personality shared, "If you notice, all the TikToks are me without makeup."

She added, "North has to get everything approved by me. The TikTok is on my phone. So, it's like, all the pictures are taken on my phone. It's not like anything's posted without my permission. I just think sometimes it's like, who cares?"

The Skims founder said she finds it 'ridiculous' when people say, "Oh my God, she has no makeup."

Later, the socialite confessed that she often posts her makeup-free photos on social media.

Moreover, Kim shared that North always asked her to record videos either early in the morning or late at night.

"And she's always like, 'Mom, come on, let's just do it.' And why not? What am I going to do, ruin the experience because I want to go get some makeup on? It's kind of ridiculous," she said.

Kim was married to Kanye West for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.