Dua Lipa’s pals approve of budding romance with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is head over heels for her new beau Callum Turner as their budding romance heats up.

The Dance the Night crooner, 28, has started calling The Boys in the Boat actor, 33, her “boyfriend,” a source told Life & Style.

Moreover, it appears that the Levitating songstress is drawn to her new beau for his drive and personality.

The source revealed that Turner was Lipa have a lot in common with their background.

The Masters of the Air star was “raised by a single mom who struggled to get by” and the Argylle actress’s parents “moved to London from Kosovo and had to start from scratch.”

“Now she’s this massive superstar and it’s a huge change that most people can’t relate to,” the insider said, adding that the singer “loves how ambitious Callum is.”

While the romance may be young, Lipa’s friends have already given their seal of approval.

“Things are still new, but her friends are giving this relationship a huge thumbs-up,” the source said.

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this year after they were spotted in a PDA-filled outing in Hollywood.

The new romance comes after the singer broke up with French filmmaker Romain Gavras, 42, after dating for nearly nine months.