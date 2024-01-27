Kate Middleton expected to 'reciprocate' Prince Harry's 'goodwill gesture'

Kate Middleton, following her stomach surgery, has reportedly received well wishes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.



The Princess of Wales' response to her brother-in-law has now been made public by their mutual friend, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who revealed that she would encourage William to return Harry's cordial advances.

The friend told The Daily Beast: “Health problems do tend to put everything else in perspective. If Harry and Meghan have made an effort to reach out to Kate to offer their best wishes, Kate will reciprocate."

“William would quite happily never speak to either of them again, but Kate’s a peacemaker at heart. She would definitely be open to using this situation to build bridges. Never waste a good crisis, right?”

The publication quoted another royal fan as saying: “You have to remember that Kate and Harry were exceptionally close. He adored her, and she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth. I actually can’t imagine a world in which he wouldn’t have sent her a note, despite everything.”