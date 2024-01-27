JoJo Siwa takes charge as a judge on SYTYCD 18 after Nigel Lythgoe

JoJo Siwa replaces Nigel Lythgoe as a judge on SYTYCD 18: Here's why

JoJo Siwa has recently replaced Nigel Lythgoe as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) Season 18 show.

Lythgoe exited from the current season earlier this month after two lawsuits of sexual assault were filed against him.

Siwa, who was a judge on Season 17, will reportedly join choreographer Allison Holker and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the show’s judging panel via Deadline.

It is pertinent to mention that Cat Deeley will host the series, which is going to premiere on March 4 on Fox.

For the unversed, Lythgoe, the co-creator, lead judge and executive producer of SYTYD, is the subject of two sexual misconduct lawsuits, including one filed by Paula Abdul who accused him of assaulting her twice over the past 20 years.

In a second lawsuit, two contestants on All American Girl accused him of forcibly trying to kiss them after a wrap party in 2003.

Lythgoe denied the allegations however, he stepped down from the show as he said he would be “dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation”.

Nevertheless, Lythgoe won’t be credited as an executive producer on the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Siwa previously competed on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars as she collaborated with professional ballroom dancer Jenna Johnson in the show’s first same-sex pairing.

Siwa was also a contestant on Fox’s Special Forces earlier this season.