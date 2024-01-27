Chrissy Teigen ditches makeup, thanks John Legend for boosting her confidence

Chrissy Teigen on NYC dinner date with John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen showcased her radiant, makeup-free look alongside husband John Legend on Thursday while stepping out for a romantic dinner in New York City.

The 38-year-old cover girl exuded freshness with no eye makeup or lip gloss, letting her natural beauty take center stage.

Teigen, who recently shared her mother's return to Thailand, braved the chill night air in a stylish green, white, and black plaid coat.

The cookbook author flaunted her curves in a chic black sheath dress paired with high-heeled boots, while her long brown hair was styled in a bun.

She revealed on Instagram, 'for some reason, he gives me the confidence to go out with zero makeup to a full dinner.'

Legend chimed in, saying 'same,' before Teigen exclaimed and cut off the camera with a 'B**ch.'



While the power couple enjoyed their night out, Teigen has been actively promoting her new show, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, which premiered on Freeform Wednesday and streamed on Hulu Thursday.

Teigen, a confirmed foodie and co-founder of 'Chrissy's Cravings,' joined forces with chef David Chang to explore the vibrant Los Angeles restaurant scene.

The dynamic duo hosts dinner parties with celebrity guests, including John Legend, Joel Kim Booster, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, and Simu Liu, offering viewers a delightful mix of culinary exploration and entertaining conversations.