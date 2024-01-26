Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin to meet French President during Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky met French president during Paris fashion week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky met some politically important people during Paris Fashion Week, in matching leather outfits.



The popular couple met none other than French President Emmanuel Macron.

The pair looked quite stylish as they prepared for the presidential meeting on Wednesday at Macron's official residence, the Élysée Palace.

For the event, the 35-year-old Bad Gal and her partner dressed in black leather, with Rihanna donning a striking Saint Laurent wrap coat over a minidress that matched.

She added gold jewellery, semi-sheer tights, ankle-strap shoes, and a chic black purse as accessories.

Regarding his attire, the 35-year-old F–kin' Problems rapper donned a dazzling neckline adorned jumper over a button-up shirt.

He accessorised the ensemble with a leather jacket that matched Rihanna's, black trousers, a tie with a pattern and sunglasses.

Riot, 5 months old, and RZA, 1, the couple's two young kids, did not travel with their well-known parents.

It's unknown why the two went to see Macron, but Rihanna had already had multiple meetings with the president of France in recent years.

The founder of Fenty Skin contacted Macron on social media and they met in July 2017 to talk about the funding for international education in the nation.

The two reunited in Dakar, Senegal, in February 2018 with the aim of raising money for education in underdeveloped nations.

Rocky and Rihanna went on their stroll just a few days after arriving in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.