Justin Timberlake shares first song after Britney spears battle

Justin Timberlake in new music video song Selfish

Justin Timberlake looks Selfish latest music video song.



Co-written by Justin, the song is taken from his debut album Everything I Thought It Was, which he released in 2018 after the critically panned Man Of The Woods.

The NSYNC sensation sings a romantic ballad in which she is told, "I want every bit of you—I guess I'm selfish."

In the video, he poses in a tight, slender white t-shirt that accentuates his toned arms and drapes elegantly over his well-defined midsection.

Selfish is also the name of a song from 2011, which was written by Britney Spears, Justin's ex-girlfriend, who wrote a scathing memoir last year detailing their failed romance.

"Cause your lips were made for mine, and my heart would go flatline if it wasn't beatin' for you all the time," he sings.

Prior to releasing the single and music video on Thursday, Justin performed the song live at a show in Memphis this past Friday night.

Justin revealed that Selfish was influenced by John Lennon's song Jealous Guy in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

Justin said, "We were talking about the song itself and just breaking down the idea that you just don't hear that from men often, that they would express an emotion that makes them vulnerable,” as per ABC.