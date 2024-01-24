Emmy-winning 'Simpsons' producer John Bush passes away at 69

John Bush, an Emmy-winning producer who worked on beloved animated shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and X-Men: Evolution, died on November 23, 2023, at the age of 69. His friend Kevin Bannerman announced the news, stating that Bush passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from B-cell lymphoma of the brain stem.

Bush's career in animation spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. He began his journey working on classic films like The Nome Prince and the Magic Belt and Toto Lost in New York before joining the team behind The Simpsons in its early seasons.

His contributions earned him an Emmy Award in 2001 for Outstanding Animated Program, a testament to his dedication and talent.

Beyond The Simpsons, Bush's producing credits include a diverse range of animated hits like King of the Hill, New Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost, and the Brave Little Toaster film series. He also ventured into live-action with shows like Clerks, Edgar & Ellen, and the 2015 movie Open Season: Scared Silly.

Bush's colleagues and friends have spoken out about his passing, highlighting his passion for animation, his collaborative spirit, and his infectious sense of humour. "John was a brilliant producer and a wonderful friend," shared Al Jean, showrunner of The Simpsons. "He was always full of ideas and always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed."

The late producer's legacy lives on through the countless animated characters he helped bring to life.