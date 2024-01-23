Colin Firth to star in upcoming series, ‘Lockerbie’

Colin Firth will reportedly star in upcoming series, ‘Lockerbie’

Colin Firth is all set to star in the upcoming series, Lockerbie, which is based on the 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 disaster.



In the show’s official description via Variety, it read, “In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora’s death, Dr. Jim Swire (Colin), is nominated spokesperson for the U.K. victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice.”

“Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardises his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied,” mentioned the synopsis.

The plot added, “Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.”

Lockerbie, which will be available to watch on Sky, NOW and Peacock, is based on Swire and Peter Biddulph’s book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice.

The series’ executive producers included Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant for Carnival Films, Sam Hoyle for Sky Studios and David Harrower, Liz Trubridge, Jim Sheridan, Kirsten Sheridan and Oskar Slingerland.

Meanwhile, Colin is reportedly presented by Independent Talent (U.K.), CAA (U.S.) and Prosper PR.