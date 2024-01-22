Priyanka Chopra approves Joe Jonas' new ladylove Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas found love again in Stormi Bree following his messy split from ex-wife Sophie Turner.
As per reports, Joe's family, including his brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also approved their new relationship.
A source close to Life & Style gave a rare insight into Stormi's meeting with Nick and Kevin in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
An inside claimed, "There was some downtime, and Joe’s brothers got a chance to hang out with Stormi. They thought she was nice and so down to earth."
Speaking of the Citadel actress' reaction to meeting the former Miss Teen USA, the source added, "[They] got along splendidly. They had lots to talk about, given that they’re both former pageant gals."
An insider shared that Joe and Stormi "met through mutual friends and really hit it off."
"They’re getting to know each other and enjoying one another’s company."
For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers frontman filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023 after four years of marriage.
Moreover, the former couple settled on a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and one-year-old Delphine.
Interestingly, the Game of Thrones alum also started dating a British aristocrat, Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, after announcing her separation from the singer.
