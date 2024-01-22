Travis Kelce does signature Taylor Swift move for touchdown celebration: Watch

Travis Kelce did a signature Taylor Swift move as he celebrated scoring a touchdown during the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday, January 21.

The tight-end formed a heart sign with his hands in direction of the Grammy-winning musician, who was seated in Highmark Stadium suite alongside the Kelce clan, via People Magazine.

Usually, when a player makes a touchdown, there is a very enthusiastic celebration that follows. So, merely making a heart gesture is unusual in NFL.

The musician is famous for to forming a heart with her hands while performing Fearless during the Eras Tour, and her fans frequently employ the gesture.

Moreover, the Anti-Hero singer was seen celebrating the big play alongside her man’s family, including his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce.

The sweet nod comes after Travis gave a nod to his girlfriend’s hit single ahead of the game as the Grammy Awards are inching closer.

Before the game, when the athlete touched down in Buffalo New York on Saturday, he donned a mustard yellow suit and a multi-coloured striped turtleneck, which was a reminder to Taylor’s stripped tip in Anti-Hero music video.

The Lavender Haze singer, who has become somewhat of a staple at her beau’s games in recent months, was joined by pals Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne on Sunday’s game.