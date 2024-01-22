Travis Kelce does signature Taylor Swift move for touchdown celebration: Watch

Travis Kelce did a signature Taylor Swift move as he celebrated scoring a touchdown during the Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday, January 21.
The tight-end formed a heart sign with his hands in direction of the Grammy-winning musician, who was seated in Highmark Stadium suite alongside the Kelce clan, via People Magazine.
Usually, when a player makes a touchdown, there is a very enthusiastic celebration that follows. So, merely making a heart gesture is unusual in NFL.
The musician is famous for to forming a heart with her hands while performing Fearless during the Eras Tour, and her fans frequently employ the gesture.
Moreover, the Anti-Hero singer was seen celebrating the big play alongside her man’s family, including his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce.
The sweet nod comes after Travis gave a nod to his girlfriend’s hit single ahead of the game as the Grammy Awards are inching closer.
Read More: Travis Kelce subtly shows support to Taylor Swift ahead of Grammy Awards
Before the game, when the athlete touched down in Buffalo New York on Saturday, he donned a mustard yellow suit and a multi-coloured striped turtleneck, which was a reminder to Taylor’s stripped tip in Anti-Hero music video.
The Lavender Haze singer, who has become somewhat of a staple at her beau’s games in recent months, was joined by pals Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne on Sunday’s game.
