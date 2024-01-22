Sebastian Stan not returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Sebastian Stan on his return to MCU on 'A Different Man's' premiere

Sebastian Stan is definitely going to be back in Marvel, and it’s happening soon.



For the world premiere of A24's A Different Man, which co-stars Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve, Sebastian Stan returned to Sundance this year.

The three actors spoke with director Aaron Schimberg at the Variety Studio, sponsored by Audible, about the movie, which is about a budding actor with a facial deformity who has a drastic surgical treatment to change his appearance, which ends up being the cause of his demise.

While discussing the upcoming movie, the actor touched base with his state of return in the MCU.

Stan will once again be playing the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts.

“I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast,” the actor said ahead of talking about Marvel’s recent box office struggles.

“The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away. It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”

Stan also talked about his role and acting in A Different Man.

It took just 22 days to shoot A Different Man, Stan said to Matt Donnelly of Variety.

The actor spent "probably one and a half to two hours" in the makeup chair in order to appear in scenes with a facial deformity.

The British actor Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis and is best known for his performance in Under the Skin, hopes that A Different Man would provide new representation for actors with facial deformities in the film industry.

A Different Man is anticipated to be released in theatres by A24 at some point in 2024.