Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn is 'a world away' from 'camera-keen' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn appeared to be poles apart from the singer's new love interest, Travis Kelce.

For the unversed, Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before calling it quits in February 2023.

As per reports, the former couple parted ways because of the "differences in their personalities."

The Conversations with Friends actor was recently spotted at fashion brand Loewe’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris on Saturday.

Notably, Alwyn's outing came amid the pop megastar's blossoming romance with the NFL athlete.

In conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James analysed the actor's looks and gestures at the fashion show.

She said, "It looks clear from both Joe’s body language and his looks that Taylor Swift does not have a 'type' when it comes to her men."

The expert added, "Alwyn is a world away from the strong, physical, sports-star presence of Kelce and, unlike the often beaming, camera-keen Kelce, Alwyn manages to look politely reluctant to pose up for the cameras."

James shared that the actor's recent public appearance showed that "he has no need whatsoever to court publicity or show off any ego or vanity."

Speaking of his for the star-studded event, James said, "He looks cool and he fits well into the world of high fashion, with his understated styling that suggests it takes him little effort to look this good."