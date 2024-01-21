Nicole Kidman reveals how Keith Urban pulled her from Tom Cruise heartbreak

Nicole Kidman’s career may have been thriving in the early 2000s, but the actress was struggling in her love life following her shock split from then-husband Tom Cruise.

The actress, 56, won her very first Academy Award for portraying Virginia Woolf in The Hours, in 2003 but was at her lowest point.

“I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well,” she revealed in Dave Karger’s new book, 50 Oscar Nights: Iconic Stars & Filmmakers on Their Career-Defining Wins.

That same year, Kidman had finalised her divorce from the Top Gun actor, 60.

“That’s what happens, right?” Nicole tried to celebrate at the annual Vanity Fair afterparty — “I literally walked in, carried [my Oscar] around, was completely overwhelmed, emotional, shaking” — but eventually returned to her hotel.

“I sat on the floor of the hotel eating french fries and a burger with my family and went to bed,” she recalled. “That’s when it hit me. I went, ‘I need to find my love; I need a love in my life.’ Because this is supposed to be when you go, ‘This is ours.’”

However, Kidman found love with country singer Keith Urban, 56.

“She’s super grateful to have found him,” a source told Life & Style. “Nicole wanted to share her life with someone, and Keith makes her feel loved every day.”

Kidman and Urban got married in 2006. They went on to welcome two daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith, 12.