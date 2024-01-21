Marlena Shaw, Jazz singer’s ‘peaceful’ death confirmed by family

Marlena Shaw died at 81.
According to a video that her daughter Marla uploaded on Facebook, the singer, who was most renowned for her widely imitated hit song California Soul, has passed away. There were no specifics provided.
“Hello everyone, it is with a very heavy heart that for myself and my family, I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon and artist, Marlena Shaw, has passed away today at 12:03,” Marla said on the video.
“She was peaceful, we were at peace.”
A single from Shaw's 1969 album The Spice of Life, "California Soul," went on to become a highly sought-after record for early hip-hop samplers. Nightmares on Wax, DJ Shadow, Gang Starr, and Diplo have all sampled the song.
The song was composed by Ashford & Simpson, originally sung by The Messengers, and appeared in numerous television commercials. On Spotify, it has received over 100 million plays as of right now.
1942 saw the birth of Shaw in New Rochelle, New York. In 1966, she signed with the Chicago blues/R&B label Chess Records, and during the next forty years, she recorded a number of albums, the highest charting of which being 1977's Sweet Beginnings on Columbia Records.
Prince Harry could use 'Get Well' to reach out King Charles
Kanye West is seemingly trying to make Bianca Censori happy with a 'life of luxury'
Prince Harry has reportedly made a phone call to the monarch to inquire after his health
Jennifer Aniston's last public relationship was her marriage to now ex-husband Justin Theroux, which fell apart in 2017
Kanye seemed captivated by Bianca, casting his gaze upon her during their walk
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirmed their relationship in September 2023