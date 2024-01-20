Amanda Abbington fiancé takes help of Taylor Swift to address Giovanni Pernice drama

Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin takes inspiration from Taylor Swift to address 'male bad behaviour'

Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin is showing support amid the actress' feud with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 51-year-old Amanda reportedly stated that the show caused her Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, demanding rehearsal recordings for review.

Allegedly seeking legal counsel over Giovanni's perceived behaviour, Amanda believes video evidence could substantiate her claims. Jonathan, Amanda's fiancé, takes to his Instagram Story to share a cryptic post addressing men gaslighting women.

Reposting an interview with Taylor Swift, Jonathan captioned the clip 'This...' as the singer explained how women are expected to absorb male behaviour silently.

She said: 'The most rage provoking of being a female is the gaslighting that happens when you know for centuries we've just been expected to absorb male behaviour silently right?'

The full clip continues: 'Silent absorption of whatever any guy decides to do and often times when in our enlightened state and our emboldened state we now respond to bad male behaviour, or somebody just doing something that was out of line and we respond, that response is treated like the offence itself.

'You know there have been situations recently with somebody who is vey guilty of this in my life and it is a person who tries to make me feel like the offender by having any kind of defence.'

Jonathan seemed to be referring to Amanda's feud with Giovanni, suggesting that now she has chosen to speak out her response is being 'treated like the offence itself'.

It comes after Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood became the latest star to defend Giovanni amid the ongoing feud.

The judge praised the show's dancers as being 'the backbone of the show,' after it was reported that BBC bosses were backing Giovanni amid Amanda's claims.