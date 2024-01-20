Zayn Malik brushes off fan concerns after foot is run over by car in Paris

Zayn Malik eased his fans’ concerns with a playful social media post after a car apparently run over his foot.

The British singer, who turned 31 only last week, made a surprise appearance at a show in Paris Fashion Week on Friday, Jan. 19.

Taking to Instagram following the event, the Pillowtalk singer shared a series of pictures, where he gave an update on his foot, accompanied by a close-up photo of his soiled sneakers.

“My foot is fine !!Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes,” he quipped in the caption.

The carousel was led by a dapper selfie of the singer, with tattoos on the right side of his neck on full display. It also featured a snap from the fashion show.

Dressed in a patterned blue suit over a white top, the One Direction alum was ambushed by a coterie of fans outside the venue of the event.

In one of the videos making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, a white car seemed to have made contact with Malik’s foot, prompting him to wince, as he navigated his way through the bustling crowd.

The singer’s latest appearance marked his first in six years, which followed his latest collaboration on remix of Pakistani hit track Tu Hai Kahan by trio AUR.